Record raccolta fondi per Harris, 1 miliardo in 3 mesi

epaselect epa11670198 United States Vice President Kamala Harris walks on stage before a large crowd during her presidential campaign, at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 19 October 2024. Harris emphasized themes of voting early, unity, equity, and progress as she rallies support ahead of the upcoming election. Harris is running against former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. EPA/Andi Rice / POOL