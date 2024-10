Record per un 18enne nepalese, ha scalato tutte vette più alte

epa11657957 Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18-years-old, gestures as he arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 October 2024. Nima reached the peak of Mt. Shishapangma in Tibet at the age of 18, becoming the world’s youngest person to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks on 09 October 2024. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA