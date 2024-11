Re Felipe e Letizia tornano nelle aree colpite dalle alluvioni

epa11699187 Spain's King Felipe (L) and Queen Letizia leave after visiting the emergency center in l'Eliana, Valencia, eastern Spain, 03 November 2024, where efforts are coordinated in response to the heavy rains and flash floods that impacted the region. A crowd of angry citizens tossed mud and shouted insults at the Spanish king, queen, and government officials when they paid their first visit to Paiporta following the recent floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE