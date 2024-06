Re Carlo assegna i nuovi titoli dell'Ordine della Giarrettiera

epa11412204 Britain's King Charles III salutes the troops parading at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London, Britain, 15 June 2024. The King's birthday parade, traditionally known as Trooping the Colour, is a ceremonial military parade to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since she disclosed that she has been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN