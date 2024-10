Re Carlo apre le porte di Balmoral, matrimoni nella dependance

epa02859948 A British Ministry of Defence (MOD) handout photograph shows a Company Sergeant Major from The Argyll and Southerland Highlanders, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, fighting with local weather conditions at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Britain, 08 August 2011, as the Guard awaits inspection by Queen Elizabeth II (not pictured). The Queen will spend her official summer break at Balmoral. EPA/MOD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES