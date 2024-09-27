Raid israeliani contro roccaforte Hezbollah a Beirut
epa11626079 A damaged building in the southern suburb of Beirut following an Israeli raid, in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2024. According to the Lebanese state media, Israel targeted a residential apartment in a ten-story building in the Al-Qaim neighborhood in the southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) said it is carrying out precise strikes in Beirut. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured in the Israeli military strikes since the Israeli Army (Tsahal) announced on 21 September that they were striking targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
BEIRUT, 27 SET - L'agenzia ufficiale libanese riferisce di una serie di attacchi israeliani nella periferia sud di Beirut. Nel sobborgo è situato il quartier generale di Hezbollah.
