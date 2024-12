Raid aerei sulla capitale dello Yemen

epaselect epa11784124 Houthi fighters take part in a parade during a mobilization campaign, in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 December 2024. Yemen's Houthis have been recruiting militiamen as part of a mobilization campaign amid tensions with the United States and Israel. The Houthis keep up drone and missile attacks on Israel and shipping lanes in the seas around Yemen, in retaliation for the US support for Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB