Quindicenne ucciso a Londra da colpi di pistola, 6 arresti

epaselect epa11310074 A policeman gestures at the site of an incident involving a man with a sword, in Hainault, east London, Britain, 30 April 2024. London's Metropolitan Police said a 13-year-old boy has died, and four people including two police officers remain in hospital with significant injuries, after an incident in Hainault east London, when a man attacked people with a sword. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. EPA/ANDY RAIN