Quasi 130 morti per le inondazioni nelle Filippine

epa11684068 Villagers work on the site of a landslide during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami, in the town of Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, 26 October 2024. At least 82 people were killed and more than 250,000 villagers were forced to flee their homes as Tropical Storm Trami barreled in the Philippines, officials said on October 25. Trami dumped heavy rain, triggering widespread flooding and landslides. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG