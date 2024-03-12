Qatar, negoziati continuano ma la situazione è difficile

epa11215158 Palestinians walk past destroyed houses on the first day of Ramadan, Gaza Strip, 11 March 2024. Most Muslims worldwide are expected to start observing Ramadan fasting and rites related to it on 11 March. The Muslims' holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER