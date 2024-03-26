Qatar, i colloqui per la tregua a Gaza sono ancora in corso

epa11204027 Portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas hang on the side of a shipping container as part of an installation said to replicate the conditions of hostages in Gaza, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 07 March 2024. The installation opened on 07 March in Brussels and offers a glimpse into the conditions that hostages face. It was created by a Geneva citizensâ€™ group in collaboration with the Israeli association of family members of Hamas-held hostages, and was first showcased outside the Geneva UN headquarters in February 2024. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS