Putin, 'uccisione Kirillov per gravi errori servizi russi'

epa11783540 Municipal workers inspect the site where Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in Moscow, Russia, 18 December 2024. According to a statement by the Investigative Committee of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in a blast outside of an apartment building in Moscow. The committee's statement said the explosive was hidden inside of an electric scooter. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV