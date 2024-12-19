Putin, 'sono pronto a incontrare Trump'
epa07678896 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) arrive on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. It is the first time Japan hosts a G20 summit. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
AA
MOSCA, 19 DIC - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha detto di essere pronto a incontrare il presidente eletto americano Donald Trump, sottolineando di non avere parlato con lui per "oltre quattro anni".
