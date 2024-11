Putin si congratula con Trump per la sua vittoria

epa11707829 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session as part of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club titled 'Lasting peace on what basis? Common security and equal opportunities for development in the 21st century' in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia, 07 November 2024. The Valdai Discussion Club annual meeting takes place from 04 to 07 November. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV