Putin sfida a 'duello' gli Usa su missile Oreshnik
epa11785089 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he answers questions during his annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
ROMA, 19 DIC - Il presidente Vladimir Putin ha sfidato gli Usa a un "duello tecnologico" relativo al nuovo missile russo balistico ipersonico Oreshnik per dimostrare che non può essere abbattuto dalle difese aeree occidentali. "Possono designare un obiettivo a Kiev, e vedere se riescono ad abbatterlo, vorremmo veramente fare questo esperimento", ha affermato Putin, aggiungendo che il missile ha ora una gittata di 5.500 chilometri.
