Putin sente il presidente tagiko,insieme contro terrorismo
epa11238855 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses citizens following a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow region, Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. President Vladimir Putin announced a national day of mourning in Russia on Sunday, 24 March 2024, to commemorate the victims killed in the attack. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. The death toll has reached 115, the Russian Investigative Committee said on 23 March. EPA/PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
ROMA, 24 MAR - Il presidente tagiko Emomali Rahmon ha telefonato al presidente russo Vladimir Putin per esprimere le condoglianze dopo l'attacco terroristico al Crocus City Hall. Alcuni dei 4 arrestati sospettati dell'attentato avevano passaporti tagiki. "Durante la telefonata, Vladimir Putin ed Emomali Rahmon - afferma il servizio stampa del Cremlino come riporta Interfax - hanno sottolineato che i servizi di sicurezza e le agenzie competenti della Russia e del Tagikistan stanno lavorando a stretto contatto per contrastare il terrorismo e che questo lavoro sarà intensificato".
