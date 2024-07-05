Putin respinge la richiesta di Orban di cessate il fuoco
epa11458814 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office shows Russian President Vladimit Putin (R) shaking hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during their meeting in the Kemlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 July 2024. Orban arrived in Moscow on a one-day working visit. EPA/VIVIEN CHER BENKO/HUNGARIAN PM'S PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 05 LUG - Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha chiesto al presidente russo Vladimir Putin un cessate il fuoco in Ucraina per facilitare l'apertura di negoziati, ma Putin ha risposto di essere contrario perché la Russia vuole "una piena e definitiva conclusione del conflitto". Lo ha detto lo stesso Putin in una conferenza stampa congiunta, citato da Ria Novosti.
