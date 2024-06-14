Putin, quasi 700mila soldati russi combattono in Ucraina
epa11409420 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2024. 'Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. From their entire territory, their administrative borders at the time of their entry into the Russian Federation. As soon as Kiev announces this and gives a promise not to join NATO, we will immediately ensure the safe withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and begin the negotiation process', Putin said at the meeting. EPA/VALERIY SHARIFULIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
ROMA, 14 GIU - "Ci sono quasi 700.000 soldati russi nella zona delle operazioni militari speciali", in Ucraina. Lo ha annunciato il presidente russo Vladimir Putin, scrivono le agenzie russe Tass e Interfax. "Se il nemico non ferma gli attacchi sulle nostre comunità, penseremo a come agire per respingere questa minaccia", ha precisato il presidente in un incontro con i partecipanti al programma Time of Heroes.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti