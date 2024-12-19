Putin, 'non ho ancora visto Assad ma lo incontrerò'

epa11765576 (FILE) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shake hands as they exchange documents during a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 25 January 2025 (reissued 08 December 2024). According to Russiaâ€™s state-owned news agency TASS quoting Kremlin sources, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Moscow with his family, after receiving â€˜asylumâ€™ in Russia. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV