Putin, 'l'azione militare avvicina una soluzione pacifica'

epa11328592 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia., 09 May 2024. Russia marks the 79th anniversary of the victory in World War II over Nazi Germany and its allies. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in the war. EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT