Putin, la Russia sosterrà senza indugio la Corea del Nord
epa11409242 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2024. 'Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. From their entire territory, their administrative borders at the time of their entry into the Russian Federation. As soon as Kiev announces this and gives a promise not to join NATO, we will immediately ensure the safe withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and begin the negotiation process', Putin said at the meeting. EPA/STRINGER
ROMA, 18 GIU - La Russia "sosterrà senza indugio" la Corea del Nord in futuro. Lo afferma il presidente Vladimir Putin in un intervento pubblicato dai media ufficiali di Pyongyang, l'agenzia Kcna e il quotidiano Rodong Sinmun. Putin, atteso oggi per una visita di Stato nel Paese eremita, ha inoltre dichiarato che la Corea del Nord "sostiene fermamente" l'operazione militare russo in Ucraina e per questo la ringrazia.
