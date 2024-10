Putin incontra Xi, 'le relazioni russo-cinesi un modello'

epa11455340 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for photos during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, 03 July 2024. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is taking place in Astana from 03 to 04 July. EPA/PAVEL VOLKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT