Putin, 'in Ucraina ci avviciniamo ai nostri obiettivi'
epa11785033 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he answers questions during his annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
ROMA, 19 DIC - La situazione nel conflitto in Ucraina sta cambiando "drasticamente" e la Russia si avvicina al raggiungimento dei suoi "obiettivi prioritari". Lo ha detto il presidente Vladimir Putin nella sua conferenza stampa di fine anno.
