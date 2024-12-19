Putin, 'in questi tre anni ho quasi smesso di ridere'
epa11785302 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he answers questions during his annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
MOSCA, 19 DIC - I quasi tre anni di conflitto con l'Ucraina sono stati "una prova seria per tutti", ha detto il presidente russo Vladimir Putin, aggiungendo che lui stesso ha "quasi smesso di ridere". "Ho cominciato a scherzare meno e ho quasi smesso di ridere. E ho cominciato a migliorare la mia capacità di concentrarmi sui problemi chiave e su come risolverli", ha affermato Putin, citato dalla testata Rbc, durante la conferenza stampa fiume di fine anno.
