Putin, dall'esito del voto totale fiducia dei cittadini

epaselect epa11226640 Russia's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova is seen on a screen as she attends a briefing at the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 17 March 2024. According to preliminary results Vladimir Putin leads in the presidential election with 15 million 755 thousand 224 votes cast. 87.97 percent, second place is State Duma deputy (faction of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation) Nikolai Kharitonov - 681 thousand 309 (3.8 percent). In third place is Vice Speaker of the State Duma, member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov - 667 thousand 448 votes (3.73 percent). In fourth place is the head of the LDPR party, Leonid Slutsky, 529 thousand 260 (2.96 percent). Voting in the Russian presidential elections took place over three days - from March 15 to 17. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV