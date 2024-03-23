Putin, da Ucraina 'finestra' per fare entrare attentatori
epa11238306 A Russian policeman guards near the burned Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. 93 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. The head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 23 March on the arrest of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
MOSCA, 23 MAR - Dai risultati parziali dell'inchiesta è emerso che dalla parte ucraina del confine era stata creata "una finestra" per permettere ai quattro attentatori del Crocus City Hall di Mosca di attraversare il confine. Lo ha detto il presidente russo Vladimir Putin in un discorso televisivo alla nazione. "Identificheremo tutti coloro che sono dietro a questo atto terroristico e pagheranno per questo", ha detto Putin, aggiungendo che i responsabili della strage al Crocus City Hall di Mosca hanno ucciso indiscriminatamente cittadini russi "come i nazisti".
