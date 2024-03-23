Putin, 'chi è dietro all'attacco terroristico pagherà'
epa11111031 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) visit the SKA Arena sports and concert complex in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 January 2024. The arena received permission to enter into operation on 03 November 2023. The complex with a total area of 182.3 thousand square meters is the largest hockey stadium in the world, capable of accommodating 21.5 thousand spectators. EPA/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
AA
MOSCA, 23 MAR - "Identificheremo tutti coloro che sono dietro a questo atto terroristico e pagheranno per questo". Lo ha detto il presidente Vladimir Putin in un discorso televisivo alla nazione, parlando per la prima volta dopo l'attacco di ieri a Mosca. Il presidente russo ha anche detto che i quattro responsabili dell'attacco al Crocus City Hall sono stati arrestati e che ci sono indicazioni che stavano cercando di entrare in Ucraina.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti