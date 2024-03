Putin, attacchi di Kiev tentativo di intimidire le persone

epa11222017 A Russian woman casts her ballot during presidential elections in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2024. The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for March 17, 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV