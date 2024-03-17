Putin all'87,8% dei voti secondo i primi exit poll

epa11226405 Russian President Vladimir Putin's picture and Russian coat of arms are seen on a wall above the voting booths during the presidential election in Donetsk, Donetsk region, Russian controlled part of Ukraine, 17 March 2024. The Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for March 17, 2024. The Russian presidential election vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. Residents of Russian-controled territories of Ukraine are electing the President of Russia for the first time. EPA/STRINGER