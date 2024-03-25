Putin, al Crocus intimidazione, qualcuno ne trae vantaggio
epa11238746 A Russian woman watches a video address to the nation of Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers following terrorist attack in hte Crocus City Hall concert venue, in Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. At least 115 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. The head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 23 March on the arrest of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
AA
ROMA, 25 MAR - "È assolutamente chiaro che il terribile crimine al Crocus City Hall è stato un atto intimidatorio. La domanda è chi ne trae vantaggio e ne beneficia"". Lo ha detto il presidente russo Vladimir Putin citato da Ria Novosti. "Dobbiamo anche rispondere alla domanda sul perché i terroristi hanno cercato di fuggire in Ucraina dopo aver commesso un crimine e" chiarire "chi li aspettava lì", ha aggiunto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti