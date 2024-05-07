Putin al Cremlino per la cerimonia di insediamento
MOSCA, 07 MAG - Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin è arrivato al Cremlino sotto una tempesta di neve per la cerimonia di insediamento che inaugura il suo quinto mandato.
