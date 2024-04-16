Putin a Raisi, 'Iran e Israele esercitino moderazione'

epa11273222 Russia President Vladimir Putin holds a videoconference meeting to discuss the flood aftermath in the Orenburg, Kurgan, and Tyumen regions, in Moscow, Russia, 11 April 2024. Regional governor Denis Pasler informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the flood situation in the Orenburg region has reached its peak. The most difficult situation is in Orenburg. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the water level in the Ural River has risen to 1060 cm. There are 2028 residential buildings and 2522 household plots remaining in the flood zone. The authorities of the Orenburg region have reported that 7,800 people, including 2,117 children, have been evacuated from flooded homes and personal plots. The most challenging flood situation remains in Orsk, Orenburg, Orenburg, and Ilek regions. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT