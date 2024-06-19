Putin a Kim, apprezzamento per sostegno Corea Nord

epa11421415 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walking with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un upon arrival at the airport of Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 June 2024 (issued 19 June 2024). The Russian president is on a state visit to North Korea from 18-19 June at the invitation of the North Korean leader. He last visited North Korea in 2000, shortly after his first inauguration as president. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY