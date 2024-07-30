Protezione civile Hamas,300 cadaveri trovati a Khan Younis
epa11503414 A Palestinian mother holds the body of her baby girl, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on the refugee camp of Khan Younis, at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 28 July 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GAZA, 30 LUG - La difesa civile di Gaza ha annunciato che l'operazione militare israeliana lanciata il 22 luglio a Khan Younis, nel sud della Striscia, ha provocato circa 300 morti. "Dall'inizio dell'invasione di terra israeliana nelle regioni orientali del governatorato di Khan Younis, iniziata il 22 luglio e durata otto giorni, la difesa civile e le squadre mediche hanno recuperato circa 300 martiri, molti dei quali sono cadaveri in decomposizione", ha dichiarato all'Afp il portavoce della difesa civile Mahmoud Bassal.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti