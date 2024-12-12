Protezione Civile Gaza, 12 guardie uccise in raid Israele

epa11771772 GRAPHIC CONTENT - Palestinians mourn next to the body of their relative who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 12 December 2024. According to Nasser Hospital in Gaza, more than 12 Palestinians guarding humanitarian aid were killed in an Israeli airstrike west of Khan Younis. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT --