Protezione Civile, almeno 17 morti in raid Israele a Gaza
epa11774185 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 13 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 40 Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
GAZA, 14 DIC - Almeno 17 persone sono morte in seguito a due attacchi israeliani su Gaza: lo riferisce la Protezione Civile. Il primo raid ha colpito la scuola Al-Majida Wasila, a ovest di Gaza City, che ospita gli sfollati: 7 le vittime, tra cui donne e bambini, e 10 i feriti, ha detto il portavoce della Protezione Civile, Mahmud Bassal. L'istituto è gestito dall'Onu. Un altro attacco, riferisce ancora il portavoce, ha preso di mira il municipio di Deir el-Balah, nel centro di Gaza: 10 i morti tra cui il sindaco Deiab al-Jaro.
