Protezione Civile, 73 morti a Gaza dopo annuncio tregua

epa11819038 GRAPHIC CONTENT - A Palestinian man, Adli, mourns over the body of his five-year-old daughter, Dima, at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 11 January 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least three members of a Palestinian family were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. More than 45,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT