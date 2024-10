Protesta pro-Palestina a Washington, uomo cerca di darsi fuoco

epa11644491 Samual Mena Jr., a journalist, self-immolates during a Pro-Palestinian rally in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2024. Upcoming 07 October 2024, marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN