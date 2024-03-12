Prorogati il coprifuoco e lo stato di emergenza ad Haiti

epa11200677 Police guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aeroport police station, which was set on fire on 04 March by gang members, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 05 March 2024. The streets of Port-au-Prince show apparent normality after the intense shootings the day before, although in some places bodies continue to appear. The population tries to recover normality and dedicates themselves to their daily tasks, despite the fact that on their way, as EFE was able to verify, they come across corpses that some people cover with a blanket, while others are simple charred remains. EPA/JOHNSON SABIN