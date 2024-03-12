Prorogati il coprifuoco e lo stato di emergenza ad Haiti
epa11200677 Police guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aeroport police station, which was set on fire on 04 March by gang members, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 05 March 2024. The streets of Port-au-Prince show apparent normality after the intense shootings the day before, although in some places bodies continue to appear. The population tries to recover normality and dedicates themselves to their daily tasks, despite the fact that on their way, as EFE was able to verify, they come across corpses that some people cover with a blanket, while others are simple charred remains. EPA/JOHNSON SABIN
PORT AU PRINCE, 12 MAR - Ad Haiti il coprifuoco notturno è stato prorogato fino a giovedì, mentre lo stato di emergenza resterà in vigore almeno fino al 3 aprile. L'annuncio è stato dato dal primo ministro ad interim, Patrick Michel Boivert, che sostituisce il dimissionario Ariel Henry, attualmente in Porto Rico. Tra le 18 e le 5 possono circolare per strada solo la polizia, i vigili del fuoco, i servizi di emergenza e sanitari e i giornalisti, è stato precisato in un comunicato. A causa dello stato di emergenza, sono inoltre vietate tutte le manifestazioni sulle strade pubbliche del dipartimento Occidentale, sia di giorno che di notte, aggiunge la nota.
