Profanata la tomba-mausoleo dell'ex presidente Hafez Assad

JER01 - 20000613 - MAJDAL SHAMS, GOLAN HEIGHTS, - : A Druze man from the Golan Heights lays a wreath with a portrait of late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad 13 June 2000 in the Israeli-occupied village of Majdal Shams. Golan Heights residents protested 12 June after Israel refused to allow all of them to pass through Quneitra Crossing and attend Assad's funeral. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) EPA PHOTO AFP/AWAD AWAD