Procuratore Venezuela, '749 i manifestanti arrestati'

epa11507675 Members of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) clash with opposition demonstrators during protests over the results of the presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. Protests are taking place in Caracas after the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed that Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela, following elections held on 28 July. Thousands of citizens have come out to protest against the results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which gave President Maduro 51.2% of the votes, a figure questioned by the opposition and by a good part of the international community. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado claims they have obtained enough of the vote tallies to prove they won the presidential elections that took place on 28 July. EPA/Henry Chirinos