Procura, 'sventato attentato a sala concerti a Bruxelles'

epa03032868 A police officer walks on a cordoned off street in Liege, Belgium, 13 December 2011. The death toll from the grenade attack which took place 13 December in the Belgian city of Liege has risen to four, judicial sources told the Belga news agency. One of the victims was the attacker, who was named by media as Nordine Amrani, a 32-year-old man who had been convicted in 2008 for the illegal possession of firearms and running a cannabis plantation as part of a criminal gang. His car was found near the place of the attack and was blown up by special police forces. Contradicting earlier press reports, no other people were said to be involved in the attack. EPA/RALF ROEGER