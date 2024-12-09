Procura di Seul dispone divieto di viaggio per Yoon
epa11755820 A man looks at a newspaper reporting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his intention to lift the emergency martial law in Seoul, South Korea, 04 December 2024. President Yoon annnounced his intention to lift the emergency martial law hours after the National Assembly unanimously voted in favor of a resolution urging the president to withdraw the martial law during an emergency plenary session. Yoon had declared martial law the previous night, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/HAN MYUNG-GU
PECHINO, 09 DIC - Il team speciale della procura di Seul al lavoro per far luce sui fatti del 3 dicembre ha disposto il divieto di viaggio per il presidente sudcoreano Yoon Suk-yeol, indagato per insurrezione e abuso di potere dopo il maldestro tentativo di imporre la legge marziale, dichiarata e cancellata dopo appena sei ore per la bocciatura da parte del Parlamento. Lo riferisce la Yonhap.
