Proclamato per domani sciopero generale in tutto Israele
epa11576363 Israelis take part in a protest calling for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, next to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 31 August 2024. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), 107 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 SET - Arnon Bar David, capo dell'Histadrut, il sindacato che rappresenta centinaia di migliaia di lavoratori nel settore pubblico in Israele, ha fatto sapere di aver proclamato lo sciopero generale per domani in tutto il Paese, a seguito dell'uccisione dei sei ostaggi da parte di Hamas. Lo riporta il sito Ynet.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti