Primo via libera della Camera Usa agli aiuti a Kiev
epa10938783 US lawmakers cast their votes on whether Republican nominee for speaker of the house Mike Johnson should get the leadership role inside the House of Representatives of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 October 2023. The House has gone more than three weeks without a speaker, after ousting former speaker Kevin McCarthy. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 19 APR - Primo via libera della Camera americana al pacchetto da 95 miliardi di dollari che comprende gli aiuti all'Ucraina, Israele e Taiwan. I democratici si sono scherati al fianco dello speaker repubblicano Mike Johnson in modo da superare l'opposizione guidata dalla trumpiana Marjorie Taylor Greene. Il voto finale è stato fissato per domani.
