Prete ricattato da una donna conosciuta su un sito di incontri

epa10633435 A Yemeni makes SMS with a smartphone on the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, in Sana'a, Yemen, 17 May 2023. The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is an annual observance that is celebrated on 17 May to raise awareness about the importance of telecommunications and the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in promoting social and economic development worldwide. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB