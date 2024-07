Preso il serial killer di Nairobi, ha ammesso 42 femminicidi

epa11474629 Onlookers watch as bodies wrapped in bags are being retrieved from inside a quarry turned into a dump site at Embakasi area in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 July 2024. Police stated that six severely mutilated female bodies, in various stages of decomposition and wrapped in nylon bags and ropes, were recovered from the former quarry near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Police said the area has been declared a crime scene and an investigation is underway. EPA/STRINGER