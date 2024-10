Presidenziali in Tunisia: exit poll, Saied all'89%

epa11646203 Officials count the ballots at an electoral office after the end of voting in the presidential elections, in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 October 2024. Tunisia's electoral body, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), has approved three candidates for the presidential elections - incumbent Tunisian President Kais Saied, 66, running for a second term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, 59, a former MP; and Ayachi Zammel, 43, an industrialist. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA