Presidenza Senegal, primo turno delle presidenziali il 24 marzo

epa11194506 Supporters of imprisoned politician Ousmane Sonko cheer during a rally organized by a coalition of opposition parties and civil organizations in Dakar, Senegal, 02 March, 2024. The participants demanded the holding of the presidential elections before 02 April 2024, the day that will mark the end of Senegalese President Macky Sall’s term. Sall postponed the election, originally scheduled for 25 February 2024, to a yet to be set date. EPA/JEROME FAVRE