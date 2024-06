Presidenti di Bolivia e Paraguay firmano accordi di integrazione

epa11408634 Paraguayan President Santiago Pena (L) and Bolivian President Luis Arce pose for a photo during the signing ceremony of an understanding between the two countries at the Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz, Bolivia, 13 June 2024. The Paraguayan president arrived on 13 June in Bolivia, where he holds a bilateral meeting with his Bolivian counterpart and to meet with businessmen, during his one-day official visit to the Andean country. EPA/Stringer